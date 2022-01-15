Scotiabank Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.75

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.