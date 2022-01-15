Scotiabank Increases Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$17.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

