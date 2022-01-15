ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $231.07

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.07 ($3.14) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.88). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.91), with a volume of 40,842 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £81.54 million and a PE ratio of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 231.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.62.

In other news, insider Steve Carson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £156,750 ($212,773.18).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

