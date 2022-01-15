Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 1,675.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 1,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.82. Scully Royalty has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after buying an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its stake in Scully Royalty by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after buying an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.