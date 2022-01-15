SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.78

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 198.78 ($2.70) and traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.77). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.69), with a volume of 144,712 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £193.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.59.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

