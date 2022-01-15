SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.00.
NYSE SE opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average of $294.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 19,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SEA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.
About SEA
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
