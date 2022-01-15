SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $351.00.

NYSE SE opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average of $294.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 19,390.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 29,236 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 605.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SEA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

