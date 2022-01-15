Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.17

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.17 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.99 ($0.14). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.14), with a volume of 5,948,406 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £427.73 million and a P/E ratio of -20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

In other news, insider Kate Hill purchased 237,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($38,754.45).

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

