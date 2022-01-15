Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,616,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,999 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

