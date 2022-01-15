Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE:SEM opened at $28.92 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.