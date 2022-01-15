Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $137.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

