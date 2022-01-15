ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce $108.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $100.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $416.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $440.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $446.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.65 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

SFBS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,933. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.16 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 193.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 32,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 120.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

