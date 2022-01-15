SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -317.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.