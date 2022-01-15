SG Americas Securities LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 108,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $85.33.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

