SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $579,000 in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,506 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

OBNK stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

