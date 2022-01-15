SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,947 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of FMC by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 59.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

