SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $53.01 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 150.68%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

