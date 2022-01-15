SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 11,034 BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 19.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 185.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $933,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

