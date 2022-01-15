SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKIN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

