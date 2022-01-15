Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,038.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHZHY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 703,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

