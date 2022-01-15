Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,038.5% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SHZHY stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 703,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,060. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Shenzhou International Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.