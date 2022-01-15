Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $2.99 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00006949 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $731,011.31 and $97,986.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00063756 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.27 or 0.07700303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,043.50 or 1.00036498 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069474 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.