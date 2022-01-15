Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
