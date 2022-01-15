Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. Shopify has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,424.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,459.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.