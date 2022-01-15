Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 635.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 635.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

AAVMY stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

