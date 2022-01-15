Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Expands By 635.5%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 635.5% from the December 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AAVMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($14.77) to €13.50 ($15.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from €11.50 ($13.07) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($13.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.30 ($13.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

AAVMY stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $16.66.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

