Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Declines By 95.1%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 6,441,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,146.0 days.

ALFFF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get Alfa alerts:

About Alfa

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.