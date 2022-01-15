Short Interest in American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Drops By 97.7%

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the December 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 665,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07. American International has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.49.

American International Company Profile

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

