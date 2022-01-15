Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Increases By 854.3%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 296,800 shares, an increase of 854.3% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 75.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 152.1% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 750,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,923. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

