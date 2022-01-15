Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Decreases By 66.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the December 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BACHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.25%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.