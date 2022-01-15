Short Interest in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Decreases By 88.5%

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the December 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. 41,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.