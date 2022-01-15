Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Rises By 124.6%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 124.6% from the December 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 16,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.49.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.