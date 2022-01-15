Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Decreases By 97.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,349. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Construction Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

