Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 760.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CFEIY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 6,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,438. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.
About China Feihe
