Short Interest in China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Grows By 760.0%

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 760.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CFEIY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. 6,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,438. China Feihe has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

About China Feihe

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, including raw milk, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, adult goat milk powder, and soybean powder. It is also involved in the retail of vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements.

