Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Expands By 450.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGHLY traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. 2,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. China Gas has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

Get China Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

China Gas Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.