Short Interest in Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Drops By 61.4%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the December 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS CYRBY remained flat at $$2.64 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

