Short Interest in DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Rises By 174.4%

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDDF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. DFDS A/S has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

