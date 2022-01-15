Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Declines By 67.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the December 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,083,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DUFRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Baader Bank lowered Dufry to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dufry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 332,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,009. Dufry has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

