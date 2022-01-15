Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Declines By 89.6%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the December 15th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 33,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,736. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 63.42%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 15.95%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

