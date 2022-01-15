Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Decreases By 99.8%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FIOGF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
Fiore Gold Company Profile
Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.