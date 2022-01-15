Short Interest in Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) Decreases By 99.8%

Fiore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FIOGF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. Fiore Gold has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the mining of gold. Its projects include Pan Mine, Gold Rock, Golden Eagle and Illipah. The company was founded on September 25, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

