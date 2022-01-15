Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Expands By 687.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a growth of 687.9% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. 18,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,374. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $31.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.