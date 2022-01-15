Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declines By 50.7%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter.

FPXE opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

