Short Interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declines By 93.2%

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,459,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 59.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 415,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 155.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 190,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 116,168 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FPL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 225,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,969. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

