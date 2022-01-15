Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Declines By 55.0%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GrainCorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

