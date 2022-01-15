Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Rises By 286.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 286.8% from the December 15th total of 364,500 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of GP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 5.87. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.