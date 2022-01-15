Short Interest in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Declines By 95.2%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HYAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Get Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYAC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.