Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Increases By 789.9%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 789.9% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 508,867 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 793,278 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,736,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,313,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,376. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

