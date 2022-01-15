Short Interest in Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Declines By 60.1%

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the December 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVVYF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,730. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Moovly Media has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Moovly Media Company Profile

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

