Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Increases By 182.1%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 182.1% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.