Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Declines By 96.1%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 504,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,141,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SCOA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

