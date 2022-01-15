Short Interest in Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Drops By 93.1%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $$26.18 during midday trading on Friday. Shimizu has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHMUY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Shimizu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shimizu Corp. engages in the business of construction and real estate development services. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate Business and Others. The Construction Business segment engages in the building construction and civil engineering services. The Real Estate Business segment engages in the sale, purchase, and rental of properties.

