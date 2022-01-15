Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declines By 94.3%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the December 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SWDBY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.50. 35,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,860. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.7125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Danske downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 192 to SEK 204 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 200 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.57.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

