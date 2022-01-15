Short Interest in TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Increases By 628.0%

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 628.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on TheMaven in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MVEN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 92,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. TheMaven has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.57 million for the quarter.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

