Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Rises By 493.1%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 493.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPRKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

